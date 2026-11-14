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Vikings to Pivot Off Last Week’s Benching, Dress 1st-Round Selection
By K. Joudry,2 days ago
In all likelihood, the absence of Ty Ingram-Dawkins for Week 10 confirmed that there would be a need. Would DT Caleb Banks be dressing otherwise?. In the Week 9 Bills game, the Vikings chose to bench Banks. As in, make him inactive for football reasons, not due to injury. Kevin O’Connell told reporters yesterday that the rookie would be back into the lineup and expected to take on a beefy workload in what’s looking like a pivotal Green Bay game tomorrow.