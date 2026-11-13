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Latest Vikings News is 2 Steps Forward, 1 Step Back
By K. Joudry,11 days ago
Well, it’s official: Kirk Cousins is the starter in Week 10 (as expected). The top Vikings news from the day was the mere corroboration of what has been expected since Tuesday: “Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday at Green Bay.” Getting Mr. Cousins into the mix likely represents a pair of steps forward since he’ll be an improvement at quarterback while Justin Jefferson gets a shot to shine. Who doesn’t like a two-for-one deal?