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At Least 1 Vikings Trade Aged Well
By K. Joudry,4 days ago
Lately, the Vikings trade decisions have gone poorly. Not so with the move involving edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. The veteran edge rusher was coming off a poor season with the Vikings in 2025. A major reason for his modest production was that he was snake bitten. Pretty routinely, the pass rusher beat his blocker without being able to get the passer to the ground, leading to modest statistics. But then there was the other problem: a history of injury that hampered his ’25 effort while creating concern from Minnesota about extending him.