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Vikings Promote 1 Skill Guy, Push Speed Merchant Down Depth Chart
By K. Joudry,3 days ago
Rookie runner Demond Claiborne boasts rare speed, meaning there’s plenty of upside inside of him. He is, nevertheless, not ready to contribute on Sunday. The Vikings have therefore shifted the RB3 job to DeeJay Dallas, a veteran who is versatile and tough. Better yet, he’s a monster on specials who operates with great urgency. Minnesota has officially found room for him on the 53-man roster, doing so to be able to continue leaning on him on Sunday. Making that move appears to confirm the reality that Dallas is the trusted third running back rather than Claiborne solidifying the job.