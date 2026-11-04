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Vikes Were Far From Perfect in Lions Loss
By Joe Oberle,3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings lost 19-15 to the Detroit Lions in Ford Field on Sunday. It was bound to happen—only one team has won all their games (the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who might still be recovering from their champagne hangover). The Vikings are now 6-1 yet still on top of the of the NFC North. The problem coming out of Sunday’s loss is that the offensive struggles continue, and this week they are place squarely at the feet of quarterback Kyler Murray.