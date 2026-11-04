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Week 9 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Get Off the Schneid vs. Bills?
By Josh Frey,3 days ago
GB -3.5 (W) Lamar Jackson left last weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury and seems to be heading to injured reserve. Tyler Huntley is no stranger to a starting role, having started multiple games in five of the past six seasons, but can he and the Ravens offense hold up against this stout Jaguars defense on a short week? I have my doubts. Derrick Henry has also slowed down significantly after his blistering start to the year with just one touchdown in the last four games. Jaguars win in blowout fashion.