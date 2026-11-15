Vienna’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands adding staff and offering flexible hours. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's – Team Honey Badger

Domino's – Location: 3100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV

Type: Full-time & part-time customer service (evenings and late-night focus)

(evenings and late-night focus) Pay: Starting at $11/hour

Fun, fast-paced job taking orders, making pizzas, handling payments, and keeping the store clean. Flexible schedules, on-the-job training, and real chances to move up into leadership.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Location: Vienna, WV

Type: Full-time, sales

Pay: Not listed (rate varies by experience and location)

Not listed (rate varies by experience and location) Help customers plan home projects and choose the right appliances while earning bonuses for strong sales. Role comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Claire's

Location: Vienna, WV

Type: Part-time, retail management

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final pay based on experience and skills)

At or above local minimum wage (final pay based on experience and skills) Lead the sales floor, help with ear piercings, keep displays looking sharp, and support the store manager. Comes with a strong employee discount, chances to grow your career, and benefits options even for part-time staff.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.