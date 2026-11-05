🛒 Vienna, WV Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Vienna’s retail scene is steady, with national brands and local shops looking for friendly faces. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Carter’s Inc. Location: Vienna, WV (Grand Central Mall area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help parents and grandparents shop for baby and kids’ clothes at the #1 most-purchased children’s clothing brand. This role is great if you enjoy a warm, family-focused vibe, store discounts, and a schedule that can flex around school or other work.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

Location: Vienna, WV

Type: Contract, part-time (independent contractor)

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Visit local pharmacies to set shelves, place signage, and keep products organized, usually on weekday days. You set your own schedule within client windows, making this a strong option for side income if you have reliable transportation and like working solo.

Employer: Hibbett | City Gear

Location: Vienna, WV – Grand Central Mall

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.60/hour

Step into a leadership role helping run a busy athletic and footwear store. You’ll support hiring, training, sales, and daily operations—good fit if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to grow into full store management.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have more than one opening or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.