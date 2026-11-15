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Vienna
💻 Vienna, VA IT Openings With Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Vienna’s tech scene is busy right now, with contract and cleared roles plus a few hybrid options. If you’re in cyber, cloud, or Java, there’s a lot here for locals in the VA/MD/DC area.
Social Engineering Analyst (Cybersecurity)
- Employer: Seneca Resources
- Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $50–$57/hour (Vienna)
- No clearance needed. Run phishing and smishing simulations, track KPIs/KRIs, and help strengthen an enterprise security awareness program. Great fit if you have 5–10 years in cybersecurity and hands-on phishing simulation experience.
Analyst (Product / Systems)
- Employer: EAi Technologies
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with end users to shape enterprise web and mobile apps in cyber, logistics, or finance for big-name clients. Known for lots of training, daily catered lunch, snacks, and social events, this is good for someone early in their tech career who likes fast-paced, client-facing work.
Network Operations Center – Security Engineer
- Employer: SteerBridge (via Rolejob listing)
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Blend network operations and security engineering in a mission-focused environment, working with AWS GovCloud, threat modeling, and federal security frameworks like NIST SP 800-53 and RMF. Ideal for senior security pros with 8+ years’ experience and strong cloud security architecture skills.
Java Developer – Remote, Local to VA/MD/DC
- Employer: Zillion Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Vienna, VA (remote, in-person interview required)
- Type: Contract, long-term, no set end date
- Pay: $70–$75/hour
- Support a direct banking client building Java microservice APIs from scratch. Must be US citizen / GC / EAD GC (no sponsorship) with 4–8+ years Java, RESTful APIs, and strong debugging/testing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k).
Java Developer – Hybrid Vienna, Local to VA/MD/DC
- Employer: Zillion Technologies, Inc.
- Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid – 3 days/week onsite)
- Type: Contract, long-term, no set end date
- Pay: $70/hour W2
- Similar role with a direct banking client, focused on Java microservices and REST APIs, but with a hybrid schedule in Vienna. Requires US citizen / GC / EAD GC, strong Java skills, and comfort working on-site part of the week.
DevOps Developer (TS/SCI with Poly)
- Employer: Koniag Government Services (Kadiak, LLC)
- Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid – 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a federal customer with AWS-focused DevOps, IaC, and Jenkins CI/CD pipelines. Requires an active Top-Secret clearance with SCI Poly and 3+ years’ cloud experience. Offers a strong federal-style benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and check the company’s other openings—Vienna’s IT market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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