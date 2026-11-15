Vienna’s tech scene is busy right now, with contract and cleared roles plus a few hybrid options. If you’re in cyber, cloud, or Java, there’s a lot here for locals in the VA/MD/DC area.

Employer: Seneca Resources

Seneca Resources Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid, 3 days onsite )

(Hybrid, ) Type: Contract

Pay: $50–$57/hour (Vienna)

No clearance needed. Run phishing and smishing simulations, track KPIs/KRIs, and help strengthen an enterprise security awareness program. Great fit if you have 5–10 years in cybersecurity and hands-on phishing simulation experience.

Employer: EAi Technologies

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with end users to shape enterprise web and mobile apps in cyber, logistics, or finance for big-name clients. Known for lots of training, daily catered lunch, snacks, and social events, this is good for someone early in their tech career who likes fast-paced, client-facing work.

Employer: SteerBridge (via Rolejob listing)

(via Rolejob listing) Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Blend network operations and security engineering in a mission-focused environment, working with AWS GovCloud, threat modeling, and federal security frameworks like NIST SP 800-53 and RMF. Ideal for senior security pros with 8+ years’ experience and strong cloud security architecture skills.

Employer: Zillion Technologies, Inc.

Location: Vienna, VA (remote, in-person interview required)

Type: Contract, long-term, no set end date

Pay: $70–$75/hour

Support a direct banking client building Java microservice APIs from scratch. Must be US citizen / GC / EAD GC (no sponsorship) with 4–8+ years Java, RESTful APIs, and strong debugging/testing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, disability, and 401(k).

Employer: Zillion Technologies, Inc.

Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid – 3 days/week onsite)

Type: Contract, long-term, no set end date

Pay: $70/hour W2

Similar role with a direct banking client, focused on Java microservices and REST APIs, but with a hybrid schedule in Vienna. Requires US citizen / GC / EAD GC, strong Java skills, and comfort working on-site part of the week.

Employer: Koniag Government Services (Kadiak, LLC)

Location: Vienna, VA (Hybrid – 4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support a federal customer with AWS-focused DevOps, IaC, and Jenkins CI/CD pipelines. Requires an active Top-Secret clearance with SCI Poly and 3+ years’ cloud experience. Offers a strong federal-style benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and check the company’s other openings—Vienna’s IT market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.