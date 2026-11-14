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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Vienna, VA This Week
Vienna neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great for your home, office, or kids.
Assorted Kids Toys and KidzLane Piano Dance Mat
Item: Assorted kids toys and KidzLane Piano Dance Mat
Condition: Used; kids have grown out of them
Details: Includes trucks, planes, Army soldiers and gear, plus a KidzLane Piano Dance Mat. Suitable for ages 3 and up. Toys for both boys and girls.
Location: 1658 Gelding Ln, Vienna, VA (Spring Lake area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
4-Drawer Filing Cabinet
Item: 4-drawer file cabinet by HON
Condition: Some cosmetic damage, but fully functional
Details: Full-extension drawers. Approx. 52" H x 15" W x 27" D. Poster says they can help you load it into your vehicle. Located in SW Vienna Woods.
Location: Cedar Park, Vienna, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Granite and Stone Slabs
Item: Four granite and stone slabs
Condition: Not specified
Details: Assorted granite and stone slabs, good for home projects or decor (for example, small DIY surfaces, garden accents, or craft projects).
Location: Westbriar - A, Vienna, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE - Glass Vases
Item: Clear glass vases
Condition: Not specified
Details: Simple clear glass vases, nice for home decor, flowers, or centerpieces. Quantity and sizes not listed—check the post for photos.
Location: Cedar Park, Vienna, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Vienna tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.