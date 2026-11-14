Vienna neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you’re nearby, these could be great for your home, office, or kids.

Item: Assorted kids toys and KidzLane Piano Dance Mat

Condition: Used; kids have grown out of them

Details: Includes trucks, planes, Army soldiers and gear, plus a KidzLane Piano Dance Mat. Suitable for ages 3 and up. Toys for both boys and girls.

Location: 1658 Gelding Ln, Vienna, VA (Spring Lake area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4-drawer file cabinet by HON

Condition: Some cosmetic damage, but fully functional

Details: Full-extension drawers. Approx. 52" H x 15" W x 27" D. Poster says they can help you load it into your vehicle. Located in SW Vienna Woods.

Location: Cedar Park, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four granite and stone slabs

Condition: Not specified

Details: Assorted granite and stone slabs, good for home projects or decor (for example, small DIY surfaces, garden accents, or craft projects).

Location: Westbriar - A, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clear glass vases

Condition: Not specified

Details: Simple clear glass vases, nice for home decor, flowers, or centerpieces. Quantity and sizes not listed—check the post for photos.

Location: Cedar Park, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Vienna tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.