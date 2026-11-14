Vienna’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from holistic care to big-name pharmacy chains. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Vienna, VA.

Employer: BALANCE ART ACUPUNCTURE

BALANCE ART ACUPUNCTURE Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $50,000 – $100,000 per year, commission-based (50%–65%)

Holistic, patient-focused clinic looking for a Virginia-licensed (or eligible) acupuncturist who can see about 2–3 patients per hour. You’ll get a flexible schedule, health insurance, employee discounts, and professional development support, with full-time (5 days/week) and Saturday availability preferred. New grads are welcome.

Employer: Veterinary Surgical Centers (part of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners )

Veterinary Surgical Centers (part of ) Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22/hour, depending on experience

Hands-on role working with board-certified surgery specialists in a fast-paced surgical center. You’ll assist in advanced procedures, monitor anesthesia, handle imaging, and support clients, with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, CE allowance, uniform allowance, mental health resources, and pet care discounts. Requires 2+ years of vet hospital experience and anesthesia monitoring skills.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Vienna, VA retail pharmacy

retail pharmacy Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $65/hour (plus potential bonus/short-term incentives)

(plus potential bonus/short-term incentives) Application window: Anticipated close 01/01/2027

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations, dispense safely, counsel patients, and provide immunizations and clinical services in a busy retail setting. Comes with CVS’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and requires an active pharmacist license, NPI, and ability to work nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.