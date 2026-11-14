🎨 Vienna, VA Creative Jobs: Multiple Writing & Social Media Roles

Vienna’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for folks who can write clearly or make sharp short videos. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time (proposal-contingent)

(proposal-contingent) Salary: $50,000–$125,000/year (anticipated range)

Support a federal customer by writing and editing manuals, SOPs, training guides, and other technical docs. This one needs Top Secret (TS) clearance, offers strong benefits (health, 401k, PTO, family leave), and is ideal if you like turning complex processes into clear, polished content.

Employer: PTSOL® – Progressive Technology Solutions

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Create 10–15 short videos a month for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, handling everything from filming and lighting to editing and thumbnails. Great fit if you already have a portfolio of brand work, know Adobe tools, and love turning educational topics into scroll-stopping clips.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like these tend to open up again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.