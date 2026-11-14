💰 Vienna, VA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $170K

Vienna’s finance job scene is busy right now, especially for folks with clearance or strong accounting chops. If you’re anywhere near Tysons, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA (on-site expectations set by contract)

(on-site expectations set by contract) Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Secret required

required Salary: $45,000–$130,000 (anticipated range)

Support a federal client with financial transaction analysis, reconciliations, and recurring reports. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, can juggle multiple priorities, and like turning complex financial data into clear summaries.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Secret required

required Salary: $55,000–$115,000 (anticipated range)

Entry-level/early-career role handling daily FM transactions, Excel trackers, and reconciliations for a federal customer. Great for someone with an associate degree and solid spreadsheet skills who wants to grow in DoD finance.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required

required Salary: $80,000–$155,000 (anticipated range)

Senior role leading budget planning, forecasting, and decision-support reporting for a federal customer. Ideal if you’re comfortable briefing leadership, owning complex financial analysis, and working with DoD-style processes.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Secret required

required Salary: $45,000–$130,000 (anticipated range)

Leads oversight of daily financial transactions, variance analysis, and process improvements, with some mentoring of junior staff. Good match if you like designing controls and review routines, not just running reports.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required

required Salary: $65,000–$135,000 (anticipated range)

Consulting-style role focused on financial tracking, trend analysis, and improving workflows for a federal client. Nice fit if you enjoy coordinating meetings, building presentations, and tightening up reporting cycles.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, proposal-contingent

Full-time, Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required

required Salary: $50,000–$110,000 (anticipated range)

Focuses on budgeting, FM transaction oversight, and decision-support materials for leadership. Strong option if you want to own project budgets and guide junior analysts in a federal environment.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week), in-office culture

Full-time (37.5 hours/week), in-office culture Licenses: SIE, Series 7, Series 66 (or 63+65) required or obtained on timeline set by employer

required or obtained on timeline set by employer Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role supporting one or more Financial Advisors with service, account needs, and day-to-day operations. Best for someone who enjoys direct client work, has strong investment product knowledge, and wants to grow in wealth management.

Employer: Antithesis

Location: Vienna, VA (in-office daily)

(in-office daily) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000–$170,000

High-impact role building the systems, workflows, and controls behind a fast-growing tech company’s accounting function. Great if you have 5+ years in accounting ops, ERP admin (NetSuite/Sage Intacct), and love process, automation, and scale.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.