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📋 Vienna, VA Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Openings
Vienna’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and professional offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, there are some solid options here.
Project Administrator (Level II)
- Employer: Aretum
- Location: Vienna, VA (on-site, federal client)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$125,000/year (anticipated range)
- Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required)
Senior-level admin role supporting a federal program: managing executive calendars, high-level meetings, briefing books, and sensitive documents. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, can handle confidential info, and want strong benefits (health, 401k, PTO, family leave) in a mission-driven environment. Note: proposal-contingent on contract award.
Receptionist/Front Desk in Eye Care
- Employer: Ratio Accounting, Inc. (eye care office)
- Location: Vienna, VA 22180 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.20–$20.20/hour
Front desk coordinator for a busy eye care practice: greeting patients, scheduling in the EHR, verifying insurance, and handling phones and payments. Great if you have medical/eye care or customer service experience, are comfortable with computers, and want health, vision, and PTO benefits.
Front Desk Receptionist – Nights and Saturdays
- Employer: Rodi Salon
- Location: Tysons/Vienna, VA 22182 (in person)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour
Upscale salon front desk role: greeting clients, booking appointments, coordinating with stylists, and keeping inventory and the desk area in shape. You must be able to work 3 closing shifts/week (Tues, Wed, Sat). Comes with employee discounts and an option for health, vision, or dental.
Seasonal Patient Services Coordinator (Temp/Seasonal)
- Employer: MyEyeDr.
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Temporary, part-time, seasonal
Front desk role handling check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, and patient outreach in a busy vision care office. No optical experience needed—training provided—so it’s a nice way to test out healthcare admin while working some evening and weekend shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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