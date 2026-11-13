Vienna’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and professional offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Aretum

Aretum Location: Vienna, VA (on-site, federal client)

(on-site, federal client) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$125,000/year (anticipated range)

Clearance: Top Secret (TS) required)

Senior-level admin role supporting a federal program: managing executive calendars, high-level meetings, briefing books, and sensitive documents. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, can handle confidential info, and want strong benefits (health, 401k, PTO, family leave) in a mission-driven environment. Note: proposal-contingent on contract award.

Employer: Ratio Accounting, Inc. (eye care office)

Ratio Accounting, Inc. (eye care office) Location: Vienna, VA 22180 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.20–$20.20/hour

Front desk coordinator for a busy eye care practice: greeting patients, scheduling in the EHR, verifying insurance, and handling phones and payments. Great if you have medical/eye care or customer service experience, are comfortable with computers, and want health, vision, and PTO benefits.

Employer: Rodi Salon

Rodi Salon Location: Tysons/Vienna, VA 22182 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour

Upscale salon front desk role: greeting clients, booking appointments, coordinating with stylists, and keeping inventory and the desk area in shape. You must be able to work 3 closing shifts/week (Tues, Wed, Sat). Comes with employee discounts and an option for health, vision, or dental.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Temporary, part-time, seasonal

Front desk role handling check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, and patient outreach in a busy vision care office. No optical experience needed—training provided—so it’s a nice way to test out healthcare admin while working some evening and weekend shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.