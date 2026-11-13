Vienna’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant

Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $3,000–$3,500 per month

Benefits: Employee discount, paid training

Help keep a popular vegetarian spot running smoothly by washing dishes and doing basic food prep. Good fit if you want steady hours, simple tasks, and a reliable monthly paycheck.

Employer: PM Hotel Group (Embassy Suites Tysons)

(Embassy Suites Tysons) Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: Not listed (employer notes “excellent pay” and hotel discounts)

Mix drinks, serve bar snacks, and be a friendly face for hotel guests. Great if you have bartending experience, can work nights and weekends, and like the idea of hotel discounts and flexible, on-call shifts.

Employer: The Mocha House

Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Not listed (likely part-time or flexible)

Not listed (likely part-time or flexible) Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Make coffee and specialty drinks, run the register, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Nice option if you enjoy a lively coffee shop vibe and want to build customer service and barista skills.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.