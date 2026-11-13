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🍽️ Vienna VA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Vienna’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.
Dishwasher / Food Prep – Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant
- Employer: Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant
- Location: Vienna, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $3,000–$3,500 per month
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid training
Help keep a popular vegetarian spot running smoothly by washing dishes and doing basic food prep. Good fit if you want steady hours, simple tasks, and a reliable monthly paycheck.
On Call Bartender – Embassy Suites Tysons (PM Hotel Group)
- Employer: PM Hotel Group (Embassy Suites Tysons)
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Part-time / On-call
- Pay: Not listed (employer notes “excellent pay” and hotel discounts)
Mix drinks, serve bar snacks, and be a friendly face for hotel guests. Great if you have bartending experience, can work nights and weekends, and like the idea of hotel discounts and flexible, on-call shifts.
Barista – The Mocha House
- Employer: The Mocha House
- Location: Vienna, VA (in person)
- Type: Not listed (likely part-time or flexible)
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
Make coffee and specialty drinks, run the register, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Nice option if you enjoy a lively coffee shop vibe and want to build customer service and barista skills.
If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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