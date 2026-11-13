Vienna’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around federal work and tech. If you like strategy, complex deals, and strong earning potential, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ai Vantage

Ai Vantage Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

Type: Other (full-time schedule implied)

Other (full-time schedule implied) Salary: $80,000 – $85,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Own pursuit strategy in the DoD/national security space and grow a federal pipeline for AI/ML solutions. Best for someone with 5–6 years of federal BD/capture who enjoys closing complex deals and leading capture from strategy through award.

Employer: MBP (McDonough Bolyard Peck)

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 base (plus semi-annual bonus potential)

(plus semi-annual bonus potential) Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision (individual), PTO & holidays, HSA with contribution, 401(k) with match, tuition help & student loan reimbursement, training & development

Lead high-value federal and public-sector pursuits from early positioning through proposal and interview. Great fit if you have 7+ years in capture/proposals/BD in AEC, love win strategies and storytelling, and want to be the hub between technical teams, BD, and marketing.

Employer: Cogent Communications

Location: Vienna, VA (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $90,000 starting base (up to $110,000 with tenure)

(up to with tenure) Comp: Uncapped commissions, stock options, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, life insurance, family leave

Hunt for new B2B internet and network services deals in a global territory with a Tier 1 ISP. Ideal if you have 3–8+ years of telecom B2B hunting experience, are comfortable with quotas, and want structured raises plus uncapped commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your mix of skills is exactly what they’re hoping to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.