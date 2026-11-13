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🛒 Vienna, VA Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Training
Vienna’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like leading teams and working with customers all day. If you’re ready for steady hours and clear growth paths, these openings are worth a look.
Store Manager in Training (SMIT)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.50 – $28.67/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Step into a 16-week training program built to prepare you to run your own CVS store. You’ll get virtual and hands-on coaching from leaders, learn merchandising, inventory, and team leadership, and have access to a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) if eligible.
Master Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.41 – $22.90/hour or services pay, plus possible tips and overtime
Lead with your skills behind the chair at Ulta’s in-store salon, doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own clientele. This role comes with strong company support, ongoing training, and access to health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits for full-time team members.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedules, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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