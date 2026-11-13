Vienna neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from car care supplies to bedroom furniture. Here’s what’s available around town right now.

Item: Honda CR-V trunk cargo shelf/cover

Fits: 2007–2011 Honda CR-V models

Color: Gray

Location: Vale Rd, Oakton, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a factory-style cargo shelf/cover that fits in the trunk area of a 2007–2011 Honda CR-V. It can also be stored in the bottom of the trunk area when not in use. The poster notes that if it is still listed, it’s available and they will not respond to generic inquiries, so be specific when you message.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rain-X Washer Fluid Additive and Glass Water Repellent

Amount: Almost full bottles

Use: Improves windshield cleaning and visibility in wet weather

Location: Clark's Crossing, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

This free set includes Rain-X washer fluid additive plus a glass water repellent treatment for your car windows. Both bottles are almost full and can help with clearer vision in rain. When you contact the poster, let them know when you can pick up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White metal loft bed, full size

Condition: Sturdy, great condition

Location: Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup timing: Pickup only this Friday or Saturday morning

Access details: A few steps at the front entrance and 7 steps to the second floor

This is a solid metal loft bed in full size, painted white. It’s in great shape and offers extra space under the bed for a desk, seating, or storage. You’ll need to disassemble it yourself and move it out of the house, so bring tools and enough help to carry it down the stairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Vienna tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.