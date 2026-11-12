🏗️ Vienna, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings

Vienna’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like complex buildings, government work, and control systems. Here are several solid roles worth a look if you’re in architecture or engineering.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked MEP consulting firm)

Jobot (for a top-ranked MEP consulting firm) Location: Vienna, VA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $120,000 – $170,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead electrical design for commercial and U.S. government projects, including high-tech facilities and embassies. You’ll own projects from start to finish, work with AutoCAD/Revit, and either hold or be able to obtain a security clearance, with bonuses, 401K, and full benefits.

Employer: HDR

Location: Vienna, VA (listed among primary locations in VA/MD)

(listed among primary locations in VA/MD) Salary (Vienna range): $129,864 – $185,520

Type: Full-time

Senior role programming and commissioning SCADA/PLC/HMI systems for building and industrial projects. You’ll lead control system integration, travel for field testing and startup, and join an employee-owned firm with a broad benefits package and strong focus on inclusion.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked MEP consulting firm)

Jobot (for a top-ranked MEP consulting firm) Location: Vienna, VA

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Mid to senior Mechanical Engineer (EIT/PE preferred) working on HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and EM&CS systems for government and institutional buildings. Great if you can obtain a security clearance, know AutoCAD/Revit, and want flexible schedules plus bonuses and full benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.