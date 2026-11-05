🏥 Vienna, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

Vienna’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially in mental health and senior home care. Here are a few strong full-time roles if you want steady hours and meaningful patient impact.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $100,000–$112,000+ (productivity-based)

Outpatient behavioral health role with a sign-on bonus, annual cash bonus up to $8,000, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401k + match). You set your own schedule with flexible hours, on-site + hybrid options (min. 3 days in office), full admin support for billing/scheduling, and 100% malpractice coverage.

Employer: TheKey

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Field-based LPN Supervisor role supporting seniors at home with 50–75% local travel. You’ll do in-home assessments, update care plans, train caregivers, and handle quality checks, with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, and company-provided tech/tools.

Employer: TheKey (listed via Home Care Assistance)

(listed via Home Care Assistance) Location: Vienna, VA & surrounding area

Type: Full-time, exempt

Base Pay: Starting at $81,000+ (DOE)

Hybrid RN role leading clinical intake, care plans, and ongoing home visits for senior clients, with up to 30% local travel. You’ll blend bedside nursing with relationship management, and receive a competitive salary, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.