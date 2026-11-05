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🍽️ Vienna, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Vienna’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, juice bars, and senior living communities are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and serving people, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership roles here.
Kitchen Helper – Sushi Yoshi
- Employer: Sushi Yoshi
- Location: Vienna, VA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $120–$150 per day
This Japanese restaurant needs a reliable helper to support the cooks, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen running smoothly. No experience required, just good stamina, punctuality, and authorization to work in the U.S.—plus they offer a one-week paid trial period.
Restaurant Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $55,660.80 – $68,556.80 per year
Lead a high-volume, fast-paced restaurant while coaching a team and driving great guest experiences. This role comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.
(Also listed on Indeed with the same title, employer, and pay range.)
Server (Dining Server) – Sunrise Senior Living via SonicJobs
- Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs)
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.75 per hour
Serve meals and create a warm, welcoming dining room for seniors and their guests. This role offers steady hours, a purpose-driven environment, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and myFlexPay for faster access to earnings.
Cook – Sunrise Senior Living via SonicJobs
- Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs)
- Location: Vienna, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17.30 – $21.70 per hour
Prepare and plate meals for residents while keeping a safe, clean kitchen and following dietary needs. You’ll help lead food production and get access to health benefits, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and potential bonuses.
Team Member – Pure Green
- Employer: Pure Green Franchise
- Location: Vienna, VA (in person)
- Type: Part-time and Full-time available
- Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour
Join a superfood-focused juice bar making smoothies, acai bowls, and cold-pressed juices while giving upbeat, friendly service. Perks include tips, free shift meals, 50% off products, flexible schedules, and growth opportunities.
Line Cook / Sandwich Artist – Capo Deli
- Employer: Capo Deli
- Location: Vienna, VA (in person)
- Type: Not stated (consistent hours; flexible schedule)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Work the line at an Italian deli making hot and cold sandwiches, running the grill, and keeping your station prepped and clean. They offer paid training, a free meal each shift, flexible scheduling, PTO, and a referral program.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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