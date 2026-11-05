🍽️ Vienna, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Vienna’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, juice bars, and senior living communities are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and serving people, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and leadership roles here.

Employer: Sushi Yoshi

Sushi Yoshi Location: Vienna, VA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $120–$150 per day

This Japanese restaurant needs a reliable helper to support the cooks, wash dishes, and keep the kitchen running smoothly. No experience required, just good stamina, punctuality, and authorization to work in the U.S.—plus they offer a one-week paid trial period.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $55,660.80 – $68,556.80 per year

Lead a high-volume, fast-paced restaurant while coaching a team and driving great guest experiences. This role comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same title, employer, and pay range.)

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $18.75 per hour

Serve meals and create a warm, welcoming dining room for seniors and their guests. This role offers steady hours, a purpose-driven environment, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and myFlexPay for faster access to earnings.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.30 – $21.70 per hour

Prepare and plate meals for residents while keeping a safe, clean kitchen and following dietary needs. You’ll help lead food production and get access to health benefits, PTO, holiday pay, tuition reimbursement, and potential bonuses.

Employer: Pure Green Franchise

Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time and Full-time available

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Join a superfood-focused juice bar making smoothies, acai bowls, and cold-pressed juices while giving upbeat, friendly service. Perks include tips, free shift meals, 50% off products, flexible schedules, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Capo Deli

Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Not stated (consistent hours; flexible schedule)

Not stated (consistent hours; flexible schedule) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work the line at an Italian deli making hot and cold sandwiches, running the grill, and keeping your station prepped and clean. They offer paid training, a free meal each shift, flexible scheduling, PTO, and a referral program.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.