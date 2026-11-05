🎓 Vienna, VA Education Jobs – Multiple Local Teaching Roles

Vienna’s education scene is busy right now, with options from arts to academics. If you like working with kids or teaching a skill you love, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: NYSA-NY School of Arts

NYSA-NY School of Arts Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $22.00 – $32.00 per hour

Teach sewing, fashion design, and textile arts in after-school classes, weekends, and summer camps. Great fit if you love fashion and want to design your own lessons while helping kids and teens build real hands-on skills.

Employer: ROCS Grad Staffing

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Schedule: Mon–Thu, ~3:00–6:00 PM

Oversee a small group (about 3–10 students) after school, help with homework, and keep things calm and safe until pickup. Good for someone responsible who enjoys working with kids and wants steady afternoon hours.

Employer: Ava Music School / Manita Music Center

Location: Vienna, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Part-time, Contract Pay: $60.00 – $70.00 per hour

Teach piano to kids and adults, from basics to performance skills, in both group and private lessons. Ideal if you’re a skilled pianist who enjoys planning your own lessons and helping students get recital-ready.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to discuss hours and details with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.