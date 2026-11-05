🛒 Vienna, VA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vienna’s retail and service scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.75 – $17.10/hour

Help keep the store running smoothly by handling shipments, stocking the sales floor, and packing online orders. This role is great if you like fashion, staying organized, and want perks like up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell.

Employer: Stohlman Volkswagen and Subaru

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Hourly (amount not listed)

Keep the dealership lot looking sharp by organizing vehicles, keeping them clean, and helping with pick-up and delivery. Good fit if you enjoy working outside, like cars, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, health insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Vienna, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $19.71/hour base + commission (potential total $65,000+ – $75,500+ annually with strong performance)

Sell phones and wireless plans while helping customers find the right tech. This is a good pick if you’re motivated by commission, like talking with people, and want strong benefits starting day one, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.