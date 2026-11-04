💻 Vienna, VA IT Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Up to $127K+

Vienna’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or deep into cybersecurity and analytics. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Vienna, VA / Tysons Corner, VA (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,500 – $127,500 base, incentive eligible

Work on PNC’s Customer Interaction Management Strategy & Analytics team, using data to drive smarter marketing and “next-best” customer decisions. Great fit if you have 2+ years in marketing/customer analytics, strong SQL/analytics skills, and want to work with models, performance metrics, and decisioning tools in a large financial institution.

Employer: SMKSOFT

Location: Hybrid – Vienna, VA (work location in person)

(work location in person) Type: Full-time / Contract

Salary: $40,000 – $45,000 per year

Hands-on IT support role helping users with Windows 11, Microsoft 365, VPN (Palo Alto GlobalProtect), ServiceNow tickets, and basic networking. Good for someone with 1–5 years of experience who likes troubleshooting, talking to users, and growing their skills in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: SMKSOFT

Location: Hybrid – Vienna, VA or Pensacola, FL (work location in person)

(work location in person) Type: Full-time / Contract

Salary: $115,000 – $120,000 per year

Senior-level role building tools and automation for threat intelligence and threat hunting teams. You’ll use Python (3+ years), YARA/SIGMA rules, and the MITRE ATT&CK framework to create scalable detections and workflows. Ideal if you have 5–10 years in cybersecurity engineering and direct experience supporting CTI or threat-hunting functions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong effort and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.