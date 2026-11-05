Vidor ISD honors Coach DuBois in staff spotlight

Vidor ISD has named Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Dwayne DuBois as its latest Employee Spotlight honoree, recognizing his more than 30 years of teaching and coaching and his leadership of the Mighty Pirates football program since 2023. Under Coach DuBois, the Pirates have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, stand at 6-3 overall and 4-1 in district this year, and are averaging 39 points per game this season and 63 points per game over the last three games, while student-athletes in both boys’ and girls’ programs take part in weekly leadership lessons that stress character and campus leadership.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Vidor ISD