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🏥 Several Vidalia, GA healthcare jobs hiring now
Vidalia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics looking for both experienced pros and new grads. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are some solid options open right now.
RN
- Employer: Krucial Rapid Response
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Travel-style work with a non-profit medical staffing organization that sends nurses where they’re needed most. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and are open to helping in high-need communities.
Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on RRT role providing evidence-based respiratory care, including vents, ABGs, and emergency response. Great if you like high-acuity work and close patient and family education.
New Grad RN Resident – Med Surg
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Structured residency for new RNs on a Med Surg unit with preceptor support. Ideal if you just finished nursing school and want a guided start with strong mentorship and teamwork.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
CT role at a regional, nationally accredited hospital doing CT exams and mentoring students. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan help, and more) plus the chance to grow in a busy imaging department.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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