🏥 Several Vidalia, GA healthcare jobs hiring now

Vidalia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics looking for both experienced pros and new grads. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Vidalia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Travel-style work with a non-profit medical staffing organization that sends nurses where they’re needed most. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and are open to helping in high-need communities.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Vidalia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RRT role providing evidence-based respiratory care, including vents, ABGs, and emergency response. Great if you like high-acuity work and close patient and family education.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Vidalia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured residency for new RNs on a Med Surg unit with preceptor support. Ideal if you just finished nursing school and want a guided start with strong mentorship and teamwork.

Employer: Memorial Health Meadows Hospital

Location: Vidalia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

CT role at a regional, nationally accredited hospital doing CT exams and mentoring students. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan help, and more) plus the chance to grow in a busy imaging department.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.