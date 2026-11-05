🛒 Vidalia, GA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Vidalia’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: Vidalia, GA (1101 E 1st Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end of a busy grocery store—self-checkout, service desk, and online orders. You’ll hire and train cashiers, manage schedules, watch store finances, and keep customer service fast and friendly.

Employer: Blue Link Wireless, an Authorized Retailer of AT&T

Location: Vidalia, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)

Help customers pick the right phones and plans while earning commission on your sales. Paid 3-week training is included, and you don’t need prior wireless experience—just strong people skills and comfort with tech.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Vidalia, GA (201 Smith St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a store leadership track at a busy convenience store. You’ll learn hiring, scheduling, inventory, and budgeting while keeping the store clean, stocked, and welcoming for customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.