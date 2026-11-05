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Vidalia

🐶 Gentle Vidalia Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

6 days ago

Looking for a loyal friend in Vidalia, GA? These adoptable dogs at Vidalia Animal Control are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

All have a low $45 adoption fee, and the shelter helps with spay/neuter vouchers to keep pets healthy and safe.

Jelly Bean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C77V1_1GnqmnMG00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), grey and white pit mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control
  • Adoption Fee: $45
  • Phone: (912) 537-8866

Jelly Bean is a handsome grey and white pit mix looking for a second chance. His adoption fee is just $45, and he may come with a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; if not, the shelter will provide a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate pets must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tB0Ac_1GnqmnMG00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), pit mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Personality: Very shy and scared; needs patience and confidence-building
  • Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control
  • Adoption Fee: $45
  • Phone: (912) 537-8866

Clash is a young male pit mix who is very shy and scared right now. He needs a calm, patient person willing to work with him to build confidence and trust. His adoption fee is $45, and he may come with a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; otherwise, you’ll receive a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate animals must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Clash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Leo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRklN_1GnqmnMG00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control
  • Adoption Fee: $45
  • Phone: (912) 537-8866

Leo is a young mixed-breed boy waiting for someone to notice him. His adoption fee is just $45. Some adopted pets receive a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; others get a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate animals must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Vidalia, GA, please consider visiting Vidalia Animal Control or calling (912) 537-8866 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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