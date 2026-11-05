🐶 Gentle Vidalia Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Looking for a loyal friend in Vidalia, GA? These adoptable dogs at Vidalia Animal Control are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

All have a low $45 adoption fee, and the shelter helps with spay/neuter vouchers to keep pets healthy and safe.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), grey and white pit mix

Mixed Breed (Medium), grey and white pit mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $45

Phone: (912) 537-8866

Jelly Bean is a handsome grey and white pit mix looking for a second chance. His adoption fee is just $45, and he may come with a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; if not, the shelter will provide a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate pets must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Jelly Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium), pit mix

Mixed Breed (Medium), pit mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Personality: Very shy and scared; needs patience and confidence-building

Very shy and scared; needs patience and confidence-building Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $45

Phone: (912) 537-8866

Clash is a young male pit mix who is very shy and scared right now. He needs a calm, patient person willing to work with him to build confidence and trust. His adoption fee is $45, and he may come with a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; otherwise, you’ll receive a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate animals must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Clash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Vidalia Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $45

Phone: (912) 537-8866

Leo is a young mixed-breed boy waiting for someone to notice him. His adoption fee is just $45. Some adopted pets receive a prepaid spay/neuter voucher; others get a low-cost spay/neuter voucher. All age-appropriate animals must be altered within 30 days of adoption.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Vidalia, GA, please consider visiting Vidalia Animal Control or calling (912) 537-8866 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.