Desert Valley Hospital wins national Healthgrades honors for patient safety, services

Desert Valley Hospital officials announced that it has achieved numerous accolades for clinical excellence from Healthgrades.

A member of Prime Healthcare, Desert Valley Hospital has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing the hospital among the nation’s top 10% for patient safety.

Desert Valley Hospital was also rated a five-star recipient for five services, including:

Defibrillator procedures

Pacemaker procedures

Hip fracture treatment

Gallbladder removal surgery

Treatment of diabetic emergencies.

In addition to these national recognitions, Desert Valley Hospital was ranked among the top 5% in California for patient safety for two years in a row. These achievements place Desert Valley Hospital among the best hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect the organization’s commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year, Prime Healthcare officials stated.

“At Desert Valley Hospital, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality care, ensuring that every patient receives exceptional treatment. We are honored to receive this award, which underscores our commitment to excellence in critical procedures,” said Dr. Imran Siddiqui, chief medical officer of Desert Valley Hospital.

Desert Valley Hospital received five clinical achievement awards, including:

Five-Star Recipient for Defibrillator Procedures for 12 Years in a Row (2014-2025)

Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures for 12 Years in a Row (2014-2025)

Five- Star Recipient for Hip Fracture treatment for 12 Years in a Row (2014-2025)

Five-Star Recipient for Gallbladder Removal Surgery in 2025 (2025)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies for 3 Years in a Row (2023-2025)

Desert Valley Hospital’s achievements are based solely on what matters most, patient outcomes, the organization said.

Healthgrades: Hospital evaluations help consumers

As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care.

By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need, Prime Healthcare officials reported.

“Healthgrades commends Desert Valley Hospital for their clear commitment to delivering consistently superior patient outcomes in critical service areas, including cardiac, orthopedics, gastrointestinal, and critical care," said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer at Healthgrades.

Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Visit healthgrades.com to view the complete 2025 Specialty Awards and Ratings Methodology.

Desert Valley Hospital is a 148-bed acute care hospital located in Victorville.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Desert Valley Hospital wins national Healthgrades honors for patient safety, services