    • Victorville Daily Press

    Fall weather ready to hit High Desert with cold temps, strong winds

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igNJH_0wO3O5RN00

    After an unseasonably warm October, fall weather is about to strike the High Desert, making for a chilly Halloween.

    Beginning Monday, high temps in the Victor Valley and Barstow are expected to drop from the mid-80s to the 60s, the National Weather Service reported.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tz2YW_0wO3O5RN00

    For the next week, high temps in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Victorville will range from 60 to 68 degrees.

    A wind advisory has also been issued from 11 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for Big Bear Lake, Wrightwood, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and desert slopes of the mountains.

    West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected.

    Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, down tree branches, cause power outages, and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

    Hurricane Kristy spinning in the Pacific could send mid and upper-level moisture toward Southern California, according to Big Bear-based Meteorologist Ben Brissey.

    Hurricane Krist y weakened to a Category 1 storm on Saturday and is expected to downgrade into a post-tropical cyclone and disorganize in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center announced.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdG1k_0wO3O5RN00

    On Saturday morning, the agency said the hurricane was over 1,000 miles from the southern tip of Baja California. Kristy is moving northwest at roughly 15 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

    NHC said Hurricane Kristy has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts.

    “High-pressure overhead will put a cap on any convection, but we could squeeze out a few sprinkles, otherwise, expect considerable high cloud cover,” Brissey said.

    The snow level could drop to around 5,500 to 6,000 feet with our first dusting of snow possible. A few higher locations could pick up around an inch or two with rainfall amounts generally under a quarter inch for the lowlands, Brissey stated.

    Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Fall weather ready to hit High Desert with cold temps, strong winds

