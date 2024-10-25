Open in App
    • Victorville Daily Press

    Oak Hills’ Kyler Peters is the Victorville Chevrolet High School Athlete of the Week

    By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496qwQ_0wLRNXpv00

    There were 38,911 votes cast this week in the race for the Victorville Chevrolet High School Athlete of the Week poll of the school year.

    Oak Hills’ Kyler Peters ended with 62.72% of total votes cast by Daily Press readers.

    The kicker received 24,405 votes, beating out seven other high school athletes from across the High Desert.

    To earn a spot on this week’s ballot, playing against his former teammates on Oct. 18, Peters got a few opportunities to show off his leg strength as the Bulldogs beat Apple Valley 30-14.

    Peters nailed three total field goals, including a 42-yarder and a 46-yard free kick that split the uprights. Peters also had a punt that pinned the Sun Devils at their own four-yard line.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MclwZ_0wLRNXpv00

    In the voting, Peters beat out Victor Valley running back Victor Villa, who received 20.29% at 7,894 total votes.

    The nominees were selected based on performances between Oct. 14 to 19.

    Nominations are based on information available to the Daily Press. All high school varsity players from the High Desert can be considered for the ballot.

    Nominations must be received for consideration by Sunday morning following that week's games. Anyone can nominate an Athlete of the Week for every varsity sport.

    Want to get to know our winner a little better? Check out what Peters had to say.

    Vote: Which High Desert volleyball team did you enjoy cheering for the most this season?

    • How long have you been playing your sport and how did you get started: I started kicking in April of 2022. I’ve been playing soccer since I was three, so kicking came naturally. My friend was the kicker at Apple Valley High School and he took me under his wing.
    • What do you like most about your sport: I like the brotherhood the most.
    • Do you have a pregame ritual: Prayer and a handshake with my mom.
    • What’s your most memorable sports moment: Receiving my first D1 offer to San Diego State University.
    • If you could be someone else for a day, who would it be and why: Chris Boswell, kicking for my favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    • Someone hands you $1 million, how would you spend it: Retire my parents, buy a Ford Raptor, save the rest.
    • Where would you go if you could travel anywhere in the world and why: Alaska to see the Northern Lights.
    • If you had an extra hour every day, how would you spend it: Sleeping
    • What superpower do you wish you had: Teleportation
    • Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Favorite athlete: Chris Boswell
    • Favorite superhero: Batman
    • Favorite show: “Game of Thrones”
    • Favorite movie: “Ready Player One”
    • Favorite song: “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis
    • Favorite meal: King crab
    • Favorite local restaurant: Giuseppe’s, in Apple Valley
    • Favorite app: YouTube

    Be sure to nominate athletes for next school year’s ballot through email to sports reporter Jose Quintero at JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Feel free to also reach out to him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @J0seQuintero, or on Instagram at @VVDailyPress_Sports. Please include a player’s statistics and a photo if possible.

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Oak Hills’ Kyler Peters is the Victorville Chevrolet High School Athlete of the Week

