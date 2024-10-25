Hundreds of bicyclists will gear up and ride in the Annual Victor Valley Bicycle Tour, with 10-, 30- and 62-mile routes.

The fun starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Apple Valley Civic Park with registration, goodie bag pickup and an invocation.

At 8 a.m., the 62-mile Grand Tour will begin from Apple Valley to Hesperia, to Victorville and back to Apple Valley.

The 30-mile round trip tour from Apple Valley to Hesperia starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 10-mile Family Tour in Apple Valley begins at 10 a.m.

The ride is fully supported with various support vehicles and SAG stops. Each rider will receive a complimentary gift bag and T-shirt.

Day of the Dead observances: Día de los Muertos events at Desert View Memorial Park, Holiday Inn

This year’s event will feature lunch from In-N-Out Cookout Trailer for bike tour registrants.

The event ends at 3 p.m.

The Victor Valley Bicycle Tour officials say their mission is to raise awareness of safe bicycling in our communities and promote cycling as a healthy lifestyle for recreation and transportation.

Apple Valley’s Civic Center Park is located at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway . For more information and to register, visit victorvalleybicycletour.com or facebook.com/victorvalleybicycletour .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victor Valley Bicycle Tour rolls across the High Desert on October 26