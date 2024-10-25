Open in App
    • Victorville Daily Press

    Providence Health and Compassus join forces for home-based care services

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    Providence health system and Compassus have agreed to form a joint venture for home health, hospice, community-based palliative care and private-duty caregiving services.

    The new entity will be called Providence at Home with Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care services, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcwsg_0wLQg9WM00

    The Providence health system includes Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, one of 11 hospitals operated by the health organization.

    Under the agreement, Compassus will manage operations for the joint venture, which will include 24 home health locations in California, Alaska, Oregon and Washington, and 17 hospice and palliative care locations in Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

    The joint venture will also include private duty services in Southern California, Providence officials said.

    In Lubbock, Texas, the Covenant Health hospice program that’s part of the Providence family of organizations will be rebranded as Covenant Health at Home with Compassus.

    “Serving people in their homes, many of whom are at their most vulnerable, is sacred work and a deeply held part of the Providence mission. As our communities age, we have been thoughtfully evaluating how to best meet the growing need for these services,” Providence Chief of Community Services Terri Warren said. “Compassus shares our commitment to these services and will enable us to expand access to care in the comfort of home.”

    Compassus CEO Mike Asselta said his company has experience partnering with forward-looking nonprofit health systems to leverage combined strengths and resources to deliver high-quality home-based care in more communities.

    “Coupling our operational expertise with Providence’s rich history of impactful collaboration, we will extend compassionate, person-centered care to support more patients and families and allow people to receive care where they live whenever possible,” Asselta said.

    To ensure continuing affordability for patients and communities while expanding access to these services, innovation is essential, Providence officials said.

    Providence and Compassus officials said they will also work collaboratively to support the home health, hospice, palliative and private duty caregivers transferring employment to the joint venture. The new organization will continue to provide spiritually grounded care to help improve quality of life.

    “While the joint venture is subject to regulatory review, the agreement formalizes the intent of both parties to move forward with the transition and integration,” Providence officials said.

    Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Providence Health and Compassus join forces for home-based care services

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Yvonne Vasquez
    5h ago
    Changing my insurance This year ! you and you're hospital Stinks !
    View all comments

