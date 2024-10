Big Lots Hesperia on closing chopping block

Nearly three years ago, residents rejoiced when Big Lots opened inside the abandoned Orchard Supply Hardware building in the Midtown Square shopping center in Hesperia.

After remodeling the building and opening to customers in February 2022, Big Lots has announced the upcoming closure of the Hesperia store as part of the discount retailer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company plans to shut down another 56 locations in 27 states, it announced in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The announcement comes about a week after Big Lots listed 46 stores facing closure in 23 states.

Big Lots in September filed for bankruptcy protection , saying it intended to sell what remained of its business to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management. Big Lots in August announced plans to close up to 315 stores.

There are 1,145 Big Lot stores in the United States, according to the company's website.

The California Big Lot closures include:

16824 Main St., Hesperia 92345

1201 E. Manning Ave., Reedley 93654

2727 N. Grand Ave., Santa Ana 92705

2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding 96002

The Big Lots in Victorville is also scheduled for closure .

Big Lots has not announced a schedule for the proposed closures. However, company officials said optimizing its store footprint included restructuring as 295 stores have already begun to shut down.

Big Lots officials said about 250 more locations will be permanently shuttered by Jan. 15, 2025.

In Apple Valley: County reaches out to Big Lots Distribution Center employees facing layoffs

Big Lots Apple Valley

The Big Lots store in Apple Valley is not slated to be closed. However, Big Lots officials in September announced they would shutter its Apple Valley-based distribution center while laying off 349 employees.

“All employees currently employed at the AVDC will have their employment permanently terminated no later than Oct. 31, 2024,” a Big Lots official said in a letter to the Employment Development Department and Mayor Scott Nassif.

All associates involuntarily terminated by the closure will receive pay and benefits through Nov. 3.

“There is no union representative and there are no bumping rights,” company officials stated.

Located on Navajo Road, in the town’s industrial area, the Big Lots 1.35 million square foot distribution center opened in 2020 with little attention amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution center opened near Walmart distribution center, Fresenius Medical Care’s Tru Blu Logistics Center and Victor Valley College’s Regional Public Safety Training Center, within the 6,600-acre boundaries of the North Apple Valley Industrial Specific Plan.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

