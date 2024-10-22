Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Victorville Daily Press

    National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations announced

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    High Desert first responders have announced locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

    Residents who need to discard unused or expired prescription or non-prescription medication have multiple locations to choose from.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHyMB_0wGoLjYL00

    The dropoff time frame is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at these locations:

    • Victorville Fire Station 315, at 12802 Eucalyptus Street, Victorville
    • Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, at 11613 Bartlett Ave, Adelanto.

    Kaiser Permanente members

    Kaiser Permanente Southern California is also participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

    Of the 12 Kaiser Permanente locations participating in drug take-back day, none are located in the High Desert. The locations include:

    • Anaheim Medical Center, Kraemer Medical Offices, 3460 E. La Palma Ave., Building 1 (at the patient drop-off area in front)
    • Antelope Valley Medical Offices, 615 W. Avenue L, Lancaster
    • Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park (at the patient drop-off area)
    • Bellflower Medical Offices, 9400 E. Rosecrans Ave., Bellflower
    • Kern County Ming Medical Offices, 8800 Ming Ave., Bakersfield
    • Los Angeles Medical Center, 4760 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
    • Ontario Medical Center, 2295 S. Vineyard Ave., Ontario
    • Panorama City Medical Center, 13651 Willard St., Panorama City (front of the hospital)
    • Riverside Medical Center, 10800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside
    • South Bay Medical Center, 25965 S. Normandie Ave., Harbor City
    • West Los Angeles Medical Center, 6041 Cadillac Ave., Los Angeles
    • Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills (in the parking lot)

    Kaiser members may drop off medications at non-Kaiser sites.

    The drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat, DEA officials stated.

    Medication that is improperly taken or abused is a leading cause of accidental poisoning. Additionally, unused or expired medication thrown out with trash or flushed can pollute our environment, Kaiser officials stated.

    DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

    For more information, visit dea.gov/takebackday .

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations announced

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy