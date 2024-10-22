National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations announced

High Desert first responders have announced locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Residents who need to discard unused or expired prescription or non-prescription medication have multiple locations to choose from.

The dropoff time frame is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 at these locations:

Victorville Fire Station 315, at 12802 Eucalyptus Street, Victorville

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, at 11613 Bartlett Ave, Adelanto.

Kaiser Permanente members

Kaiser Permanente Southern California is also participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Of the 12 Kaiser Permanente locations participating in drug take-back day, none are located in the High Desert. The locations include:

Anaheim Medical Center, Kraemer Medical Offices, 3460 E. La Palma Ave., Building 1 (at the patient drop-off area in front)

Antelope Valley Medical Offices, 615 W. Avenue L, Lancaster

Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park (at the patient drop-off area)

Bellflower Medical Offices, 9400 E. Rosecrans Ave., Bellflower

Kern County Ming Medical Offices, 8800 Ming Ave., Bakersfield

Los Angeles Medical Center, 4760 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Ontario Medical Center, 2295 S. Vineyard Ave., Ontario

Panorama City Medical Center, 13651 Willard St., Panorama City (front of the hospital)

Riverside Medical Center, 10800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside

South Bay Medical Center, 25965 S. Normandie Ave., Harbor City

West Los Angeles Medical Center, 6041 Cadillac Ave., Los Angeles

Woodland Hills Medical Center, 5601 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills (in the parking lot)

Kaiser members may drop off medications at non-Kaiser sites.

The drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat, DEA officials stated.

Medication that is improperly taken or abused is a leading cause of accidental poisoning. Additionally, unused or expired medication thrown out with trash or flushed can pollute our environment, Kaiser officials stated.

DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

For more information, visit dea.gov/takebackday .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations announced