Hesperia officials seek public input on how to use Community Development Block Grant funds

Hesperia city officials are asking the public to chime in on how to best spend federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

The city has launched an online survey to allow residents to share their thoughts on how the city's share of CDBG funds should be used to implement community projects such as public services, housing upgrades and neighborhood improvements, representatives said.

"Your input is important to ensure the plan focuses on the areas that matter most to the community," according to a city written statement . "By completing a short survey, residents can help identify the city's top needs and guide how these federal funds are invested."

The survey can be completed in minutes and is anonymous, although respondents may include an email address with their submission, if desired.

Community Development Block Grants are intended to support community development projects "to build stronger and more resilient communities," according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which administers the program. "Activities may address needs such as infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, clearance/acquisition, microenterprise assistance, code enforcement, homeowner assistance, etc."

The survey can be accessed online at bit.ly/hesperiacdbg .

