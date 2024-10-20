Open in App
    • Victorville Daily Press

    CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets released. Here's a rundown of the High Desert teams

    By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    The CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings for girls volleyball were released Saturday morning and 13 teams from the four leagues in the High Desert have a shot at capturing a title.

    Nine local teams drew first-round home games to begin the playoffs. There will be one first-round matchup between local teams as Academy for Academic Excellence hosts Silver Valley, the Agape League champion, in Division 8 action.

    Burroughs, which went undefeated in Mojave River League action, drew a spot in the Division 2 bracket, the highest of any local team.

    Hesperia Christian, the Cross Valley League champion, will compete in Division 5, while Oak Hills and Sultana were both placed in the Division 6 bracket.

    Of all the local teams, Apple Valley is the lone squad to receive an at-large bid, and drew the No. 4 seed in Division. The Sun Devils ended in fifth place in the Mojave River League standings. Hesperia didn’t receive an at-large bid despite finishing above Apple Valley in the league standings.

    Barstow, the Desert Sky League champion, drew a road game in the Division 7 bracket to begin the playoffs.

    Here’s a rundown of all our local teams in action in the first round, followed by a schedule for the rest of the postseason.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8hWe_0wEOgBCG00

    • Division 2 — Burroughs (28-1-1, 10-0 MRL) at Murrieta Valley (23-7)
    • Division 5 — Hesperia Christian (21-3, 13-0 CVL) vs. Lakewood (15-19)
    • Division 6 — Oak Hills (13-7, 7-3 MRL) vs. Mark Keppel (21-11)
    • Division 6 — Sultana (16-12, 5-5 MRL) vs. Fullerton (17-14)
    • Division 7 — Apple Valley (14-9, 3-7 MRL) vs. Chino (12-8)
    • Division 7 — Barstow (11-10, 10-0 DSL) at San Luis Obispo Classical (18-8)
    • Division 8 — Granite Hills (12-9, 8-2 DSL) vs. Western (11-7)
    • Division 8 — University Prep (16-9-2, 10-4 CVL) at La Sierra Academy (13-4)
    • Division 8 — Silver Valley (17-3, 10-0 AL) at Academy for Academic Excellence (13-6, 9-5 CVL)
    • Division 10 — Victor Valley Christian (8-3, 8-2 AL) vs. Pacific Lutheran (10-5)
    • Division 10 — Lucerne Valley (10-7, 6-4 AL) vs. Animo Leadership (16-10)
    • Division 10 — Victor Valley (6-11, 5-7 DSL) vs. Malibu (4-15)

    CIF-SS volleyball playoffs schedule

    • First Round — Thursday, Oct. 24
    • Second Round — Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Quarterfinals — Wednesday, Oct. 30
    • Semifinals — Saturday, Nov. 2
    • Championships — Saturday, Nov. 9

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets released. Here's a rundown of the High Desert teams

