Keep an eye on these 71 volleyball players from the High Desert during the CIF-SS playoffs

The CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs begin Thursday for the teams in the High Desert.

The 12 squads from the High Desert will aim to replicate the success that the Excelsior volleyball team found in 2022, capturing the CIF-SS Division 9 crown.

Across the High Desert, there are talented volleyball teams with top-notch players, including Oak Hills’ Keonahi'ilani Solaita, the 2023 Daily Press Volleyball Athlete of the Year.

Using stats listed on MaxPreps.com, or provided to the Daily Press, here’s a full list of players to keep an eye on during the postseason.

Academy for Academic Excellence

Brin Bryant, freshman — 142 kills, 45 aces, 79 blocks, 39 digs, 28 assists.

Colbie Tworek, freshman — 54 kills, 59 aces, 19 digs, 69 assists.

Summer Andersen, senior — 32 kills, 13 aces, 42 blocks, 2 digs, 6 assists.

Leeanna Lozano, freshman — 29 kills, 26 aces, 1 block, 16 digs, 4 assists.

Angie Sakal, senior — 16 kills, 18 aces, 27 digs, 14 assists.

Apple Valley

Leah Hambrick, sophomore — 249 kills, 53 aces, 2 blocks, 313 digs, 3 assists.

Ava De Ville, freshman — 144 kills, 2 blocks.

Ko'Olina Martis, senior — 76 kills, 4 blocks, 77 digs, 1 assist.

Kennedy Klaers, senior — 73 kills, 25 aces, 7 blocks, 158 digs, 265 assists.

Madelyn Eisenbrey, senior — 19 kills, 69 aces, 1 block, 183 digs, 335 assists.

Alia Collins, senior — 1 kill, 28 aces, 333 digs, 11 assists.

Barstow

Angelique Lealofi, sophomore — no stats available.

Makena Hassel, junior — no stats available.

Emersyn Ebel, senior — no stats available.

Ne'rya Gordon, senior — no stats available.

Stephany Valenzuela, senior — no stats available.

Burroughs

Kyla Chilbes, junior — 286 kills, 42 aces, 11 blocks, 239 digs, 6 assists.

Mekenzee Walke, sophomore — 162 kills, 49 blocks, 33 digs.

Kori Phillips, senior — 152 kills, 37 aces, 3 blocks, 142 digs, 3 assists.

Bella Basham, junior — 115 kills, 32 blocks, 33 digs, 22 assists.

Kayla Santiago, senior — 30 kills, 50 aces, 4 blocks, 222 digs, 725 assists.

Charlene Munoz, senior — 1 kill, 31 aces, 419 digs, 12 assists.

Emi Fisher, senior — 10 kills, 43 aces, 244 digs, 7 assists.

Granite Hills

Alexus Rodriguez, senior — averages 3.6 kills a set.

Mylie Sheppard, senior — averages 7 kills and 3 blocks a set.

Isabel Villa Aristtizbal — averages 28 assists and 3 aces a set.

Hesperia Christian

Nylah Easterling, sophomore — 167 kills, 25 aces, 20 blocks, 21 digs.

Kailey New, senior — 119 kills, 37 aces, 8 blocks, 162 digs.

Eden Skinner, junior — 77 kills, 28 aces, 7 blocks, 48 digs.

Hannah Audet, junior — 61 kills, 35 aces, 1 block, 155 digs.

Peyton Houlmard, junior — 10 kills, 28 aces, 213 digs.

Ry Piorkowski, sophomore — 11 kills, 32 aces, 117 digs.

Kaylene Brand, senior — 46 kills, 31 aces, 172 digs.

Lucerne Valley

Zoey Davis, senior — 41 kills, 25 aces, 4 blocks, 16 digs, 6 assists.

Jasmine Pepper, sophomore — 38 kills, 39 aces, 3 blocks, 21 digs, 9 assists.

Audrey Moss, junior — 31 kills, 7 aces, 4 blocks, 9 digs, 8 assists.

Aamaya Kelly, junior — 27 kills, 36 aces, 1 block, 51 digs, 19 assists.

Gloria Cortez, senior — 17 kills, 44 aces, 51 digs, 38 assists.

Chloe Evans, senior — 19 kills, 38 aces, 46 digs, 2 assists.

Oak Hills

Keonahi'ilani Solaita, senior — 356 kills, 52 aces, 5 blocks, 326 digs, 16 assists.

Jaliyah Reese, senior — 50 kills, 58 blocks,

Elle Nifo, senior — 70 kills, 49 aces, 259 digs, 2 assists.

Sami Semaia, sophomore — 26 kills, 53 aces, 167 digs, 384 assists.

Mikayla Havens, senior — 1 kill, 22 aces, 163 digs, 19 assists.

TacyJo Adams, freshman — 55 kills, 35 blocks, 9 digs.

Silver Valley

Briarly Sassone, sophomore — 65 kills, 41 aces, 124 digs, 59 assists.

Katelyn Petel, junior — 40 kills, 21 aces, 89 digs, 7 assists.

Madison Bolling, junior — 25 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 16 digs, 4 assists.

Angie Vasquez, senior — 25 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks, 16 digs, 4 assists.

Jaelyn Faltriguera, freshman — 18 kills, 46 aces, 117 digs, 120 assists.

Danika Gonzalez, junior — 5 kills, 27 aces, 125 digs, 1 assist.

Sultana

Maggie Warden, senior — 236 kills, 32 aces, 17 blocks, 195 digs, 9 assists.

Mishelle Dominguez, senior — 200 kills, 100 aces, 8 blocks, 350 digs, 17 assists.

Brea Whittemore, junior — 86 kills, 47 blocks, 12 digs, 8 assists.

Leila Pele, sophomore — 23 kills, 59 aces, 217 digs, 484 assists.

Brooklyn Kelly, junior — 4 kills, 46 aces, 216 digs, 29 assists.

Maggie Hough, senior — 2 kills, 27 aces, 50 digs, 131 assists.

University Prep

Sofia Pabellano, sophomore — no stats available.

Kayln Tran, junior — no stats available.

Julie Torres, senior — no stats available.

Salote Pome’e, senior — no stats available.

Victor Valley

Karissa Garcia, senior — no stats available.

Mary Sanchez, senior — no stats available.

Maggie Tovar, senior — no stats available.

Liarah Craft, senior — no stats available.

Victor Valley Christian

Emma Ramsey, freshman — 51 kills, 47 aces, 55 digs, 5 assists.

Isabelle Brown, junior — 38 kills, 23 aces, 57 digs, 4 assists.

Amerie Garces, freshman — 32 kills, 1 ace, 4 blocks, 2 digs.

Alexis Duran, senior — 28 kills, 92 aces, 9 blocks, 88 digs, 98 assists.

Cara Davis, freshman — 25 kills, 35 aces, 4 blocks, 46 digs, 4 assists.

Olivia Metler, sophomore — 7 kills, 28 aces, 2 blocks, 36 digs, 65 assists.

