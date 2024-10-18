Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Victorville Daily Press

    Unemployment claims in California increased last week

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    Initial filings for unemployment benefits in California rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

    New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 43,120 in the week ending October 12, up from 42,656 the week before, the Labor Department said.

    U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 241,000 last week, down 19,000 claims from 260,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

    WARN notices: See which companies announced layoffs and closings

    Nebraska saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 91.0%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 53.1%.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Unemployment claims in California increased last week

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Yen Peterson
    1d ago
    Imagine that !! Biden & Harris economic! Trump Vance 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor1 day ago
    Wawa to bring host of convenience stores, more than 1,400 jobs to Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    West Mahanoy supervisors adopt new ordinance, revisions, purchase police car
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz14 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Group says oil storage mandates could lead to artificial shortages and higher gas prices in CA
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy