San Bernardino County crews work to mitigate flood risk in Line Fire, Bridge Fire burn areas

The Line and Bridge fires that have threatened San Bernardino County communities in recent weeks are nearly 100% contained, but authorities are turning their attention to the risk in the burn area posed by potential flooding as winter approaches.

San Bernardino County Public Works crews are ramping up efforts to protect communities near the fires' burn scars from possible floods and mud flows, agency representatives said.

"These fires have left areas vulnerable to flooding, prompting the department to proactively implement risk mitigation measures," according to a public works statement .

“This is not just about being prepared — it’s about protecting the people we serve,” San Bernardino County Public Works Director Noel Castillo said. "The department’s coordinated efforts and increased readiness ensure county teams can respond effectively to any challenges posed by winter storms."

The Public Works Flood Control District has been working alongside CalFire and other agencies to create and implement a plan, officials said.

Crews have been clearing debris and vegetation of sediment basins, channels and storm drains in hopes of preventing blockages that could lead to flooding, according to public works officials.

"Flood control teams are on standby 24/7, ready to respond as storms approach," according to the statement. "Pre-staged equipment has been strategically placed across the county for quick mobilization.

Officials have installed 26 new cameras to watch out for signs of flooding, raising the total number of such cameras to 86.

As of Thursday, the Line Fire has scorched 43,978 acres and was 97% contained, according to Calfire. It had destroyed one structure and damaged four more.

The Bridge Fire was at 54,878 acres in size and was 99% contained. It had destroyed 81 structures and damaged another 17.

More information on flood preparedness can be found online at prepare.sbcounty.gov .

