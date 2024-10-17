Open in App
    Victorville Daily Press

    Apple Valley leaders urge yes vote on Measure P. Here’s what they say is at stake

    By Brian Day, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    As Apple Valley residents head to the ballot box to vote on a proposed 1% sales tax increase next month, town leaders say they want to make sure residents know what is at stake.

    The passage of Measure P is necessary to maintain the town's current level of programs and services, from law enforcement to park maintenance, according to Apple Valley Mayor Scott Nassif, who joins the rest of the town council as members of the group Citizens in Support of Measure P .

    The ballot initiative would create a 1% sales tax in the town, brining the overall rate to 8.75%. It would generate an anticipated $9 million in revenue, which would remain within the town for local use and be overseen by a Measure P Citizen's Oversight Committee . The funds are intended to primarily be used for public safety-related purposes, such as maintaining and hiring sheriff's deputies, as well combatting homelessness, repairing roads and other general town services.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uq7n1_0wAKFaFE00

    Without the additional tax revenue, the town will run a $3.1 million deficit for the current fiscal year, according to the mayor. If it passes, the town expects to see a $5.9 million surplus.

    "We are at the point where we have to cut services," Nassif said. "We'll have to kill $3 million out of our budget."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDeHJ_0wAKFaFE00

    District 2 Town Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Art Bishop agreed.

    "We're trying desperately to be proactive to maintain our quality of life in Apple Valley," he said. He likened the town's current financial situation to "treading water."

    Apple Valley voter guide: Get to know the city council candidates

    Federal relief funds running out

    The town has run deficits every year since 2016, officials said. A similar proposal in 2020, dubbed Measure O, was rejected by voters.

    But town leaders have thus far been able to avoid deep cuts to programs and services thanks to one-time federal pandemic relief funding received in 2022 that have been used to help offset deficits in recent years, according to Nassif and Bishop.

    Those funds now dwindling, and the town will no longer be able to stave off significant cuts in order to balance the budget, Nassif said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHxRt_0wAKFaFE00

    As bedroom community not adjacent to a freeway, economic development has always been a goal and a challenge in Apple Valley, according to the Mayor.

    In recent years, town revenues have increased by an average of 1% to 2% annually, while inflation has increased costs at a rate of 4% to 5% each year, he said. The city contains 450 miles of roadways to maintain, but with a significantly lower population density than many neighboring cities to support them.

    The growing move to online shopping has only worsened the issue, as sales tax revenue from online purchases goes to the city where the item is shipped from, and not shared with municipalities where the purchases were made, town officials added.

    Apple Valley Unified School District: Four candidates battle for 2 seats on board

    Impact on public safety

    With the slogan "Penny for Police," Measure P proponents city funding law enforcement services provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department as a top priority of the proposal.

    Without Measure P funds, "we would probably lose three deputies over four years," Nassif said. "We definitely won't be adding any."

    The passage of the tax would allow for the addition of nine new deputies, presuming the city's current law enforcement funding level of 54% of the budget, he added. Law enforcement services are, by far, the town's largest single annual expenditure, followed by "general government" at 17.6%.

    Past proposals to reduce budget deficits have included reducing the level of law enforcement funding to 45% to 50% of the budget, which Nassif said he doesn't not want to see happen. "To cap it would mean reducing public safety."

    San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and the Sheriff's Employees' Benefit Association have endorsed Measure P.

    While some have questioned why the tax was not specifically earmarked for law enforcement spending, Nassif said that such a "special tax" would require a two-thirds public vote to pass, rather than a simple majority.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kTaf_0wAKFaFE00

    Parks and programs

    Bishop and Nassif said there is much more to ensuring a safe community than just the number of deputies.

    With the town's current financial struggles, programs such as graffiti abatement, code enforcement, homeless outreach, safe routes to schools, animal services and park maintenance could be in jeopardy, they said.

    Needed funding cuts could also impact community programs such Apple Valley's popular Freedom Festival and concerts in the park, as well as subsidization of local youth sports programs.

    More: Apple Valley voters to decide on 1% sales tax that would pay for these services

    "Public safety is also: 'Are our parks safe? Are our kids safe at the park?'" Bishop said.

    Regardless of the outcome of the vote, "We'll do the best we can with what we have," Nassif said. "For me and my family, this is an opportunity to reinvest in our community."

    He and Bishop said it was important residents carefully consider the issue and make educated decisions.

    "I believe in our community, I really do," Bishop said. "That's why we do what we do."

    More information is available on the Yes on Measure P website at pennyforpolice.com .

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Lane Jackson
    1d ago
    So the town mismanages their budget and we have to pay for it AGAIN? To hell with that! NO NEW TAXES.
    View all comments
