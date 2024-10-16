Residents and their costumed canines are invited to take part in Apple Valley's "Howl-o-Ween Dog Run" next week.

The event will step off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway , according to Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. Check-in will begin at 7 a.m.

"This event is a 1K/5K run or walk, so grab your leash, lace up your sneakers, and dress up your four-legged friend in their spookiest costume!" organizers said in a written statement.

The cost to participate will be $15 per human. All animals must be leashed.

All paid finishers will receive a custom medal.

Preregistration is available through Oct. 23, or until capacity is reached, officials said. On-site registration will also be available.

Take a furry friend home: Devore, Big Bear animal shelters offering free pet adoptions in October

Those interested an register for the event online at AVRecreation.org . More information is available by calling Apple Valley Parks and Recreation at (760) 240-7880.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Tails of terror: Apple Valley hosts Howl-o-Ween Dog Run event