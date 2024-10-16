The City of Victorville will host a low-cost pet vaccination and adoption event this weekend.

The cash-only pet event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 in front of Victorville City Hall, located at 14343 Civic Drive .

A variety of services will be provided during this event, including:

Low-cost vaccinations to dog and cat owners from the High Desert.

Dog licensing services to Victorville residents only, with a valid form of identification.

Pet licensing will be offered for free for dogs being licensed for the first time in Victorville as long as they have a valid rabies vaccine.

Microchip services for dogs with a City of Victorville license will be provided for free with proof of license.

Vaccinations will be offered for the following prices:

Rabies $8

DHPP $17

Bordetella $8

Rabies/ DHPP Combo $22

Rabies/ Bordetella/ DHPP Combo $30

FVRCP/LEUK $30

Cat Combo $35

All fees must be paid in cash only.

All dogs must be crated or leashed and under the control of an adult. All cats must be in a carrier.

The city will also have pets available for adoption at this event. Adoptions are free and include vaccines and microchipping, and the adoptable pets will already be spayed/neutered.

For more information about this event, call Victorville Animal Care and Control at 760-955-5089.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville to host low-cost pet vaccinations, animal adoption event this weekend