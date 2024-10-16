Open in App
    Victorville to host low-cost pet vaccinations, animal adoption event this weekend

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    The City of Victorville will host a low-cost pet vaccination and adoption event this weekend.

    The cash-only pet event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 in front of Victorville City Hall, located at 14343 Civic Drive .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBiWY_0w8n9xM000

    A variety of services will be provided during this event, including:

    • Low-cost vaccinations to dog and cat owners from the High Desert.
    • Dog licensing services to Victorville residents only, with a valid form of identification.
    • Pet licensing will be offered for free for dogs being licensed for the first time in Victorville as long as they have a valid rabies vaccine.
    • Microchip services for dogs with a City of Victorville license will be provided for free with proof of license.

    Clear the shelters: Devore, Big Bear animal shelters offering free pet adoptions in October

    Vaccinations will be offered for the following prices:

    • Rabies $8
    • DHPP $17
    • Bordetella $8
    • Rabies/ DHPP Combo $22
    • Rabies/ Bordetella/ DHPP Combo $30
    • FVRCP/LEUK $30
    • Cat Combo $35

    All fees must be paid in cash only.

    All dogs must be crated or leashed and under the control of an adult. All cats must be in a carrier.

    The city will also have pets available for adoption at this event. Adoptions are free and include vaccines and microchipping, and the adoptable pets will already be spayed/neutered.

    For more information about this event, call Victorville Animal Care and Control at 760-955-5089.

    Jill Winter
    18h ago
    Adorable animals, .I hope they all get placed in a caring responsible forever home.
    Ben Dover
    1d ago
    Maybe Apple Valley Animal Shelter should take some notes so they can learn how to properly adopt animals out instead of killing them.
