Ravin's Donuts & Boba Tea to open new shop this month in Apple Valley

The wait is nearly over — the owners of Ravin's Donuts & Boba Tea will open their new Apple Valley store just in time for Halloween.

Owners Sam and Raven Phon told the Daily Press that Ravin’s will begin serving customers on Oct. 15 at the new shop near the corner of Highway 18 and Rancherias Road .

Store hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

To celebrate opening day, all doughnuts and drinks, not bottled or canned, will be 25% off.

Starting over

In September, a tour of the shop revealed newly installed kitchen equipment, and a lobby with custom-made counters and doughnut display cases.

"We’re almost there, boss,” Sam told the Daily Press. “Just a bit more work and we’ll be open.”

Sam and Raven sold their Victorville store nearly two years ago and took a break from business and social media.

In April, the couple surprised their old customers by announcing they would open a new store in Apple Valley . For nearly five months, the Phons would post to Facebook “to stay tuned” for the opening of their new shop.

Growing a doughnut customer fan base

Over the years, the Phons drew a large customer fan base to their Seventh Street Victorville store with their friendliness, and by selling homemade and specialty doughnuts, cupcakes, croissants, bagels, muffins, and cakes.

They also served ice cream, fruit smoothies, banana splits, milkshakes, shaved ice, boba drinks, hot or iced cappuccinos and tea and coffee.

The Phons also made seasonal doughnuts for birthdays, anniversaries, parties, and other special events. Some of their most popular themed doughnuts included Dodgers, Christmas, Pokémon, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and unicorns.

Several customers told the Daily Press they will drive from Victorville to Apple Valley to buy doughnuts when Sam and Ravin open their new store.

“They don’t say much, but Sam and Ravin are the friendliest business owners we know,” said Olivia Perez, who lives in Victorville. “When we walked into their old place, they treated us like family. My kids love them.”

Voters have even put Ravin’s Donuts on top during the Daily Press’ Best of Desert competition.

Ravin's Donuts & Boba Tea is located at 20152 Outer Highway 18 N. Suite A, in Apple Valley.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Ravin's Donuts & Boba Tea to open new shop this month in Apple Valley