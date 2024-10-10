Candidate Q&A: Apple Valley Town Council District 2

There are two candidates competing for a seat representing the Apple Valley Town Council's District 2 in the upcoming November election.

La Kerie Williams is challenging incumbent Art Bishop on the ballot. Mayor Scott Nassif and District 1 Council Member Larry Cusack are both running unopposed.

Q&A with the candidates

Your age?

Williams: 45

Bishop: 73

Where were you born and raised?

Williams: I was born and raised in Sacramento, California.

Bishop: Born in New York City and raised in California since 1953.

What is your work and education background?

Williams: I am a family home childcare provider, with employment experience in education, legal and administrative services. I received a Juris Doctorate from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the Howard University and an Associate of Arts in General and Early Childhood Education from Cosumnes River College.

Bishop: Apple Valley Fire District Board of Directors, Mojave Water Agency (President - eight years), Apple Valley Town Council (12 years).

Do you have prior political experience? If so, when and where?

Williams: My prior political experience is only as a citizen who's been active in registering people to vote. This is my first time campaigning and running for office in any political and official capacity.

Bishop: Current Apple Valley Town Council Member, Mayor Pro Tem.

Do you have any family members working in an elected capacity?

Williams: I do not have any family members, to my knowledge, working in an elected capacity.

Bishop: I do not have any family members working in an elected capacity.

How long have you lived in the city, or district, you plan to represent?

Williams: I have lives in District 2, in the Town of Apple Valley for nine years. I was inspired to run for Town Council to become a part of the changes I desire to see.

Bishop: Lived in Apple Valley for 35 years.

What inspired or motivated you to run for the seat?

Williams: My motivation for running comes from the desire to represent the people in my community.

Bishop: (No response.)

Why do you think you’re the most qualified candidate?

Williams: I am the most qualified candidate because I advocate and serve people as a way of life. My educational background and experience uniquely allows a comprehension of law and government, but I am for the people versus a traditional politician.

Bishop: I believe I am the most qualified candidate because I’ve successfully served the community of Apple Valley, as Fire Chief for many years. As a council member, I’ve worked diligently on bringing the Brightline West high speed rail train and multiple businesses, both commercial and industrial, to our region. I also served as the president of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, where I was able to be involved with approving multiple projects, such as the two bridges over the Mojave River from Apple Valley to Victorville and improvements in local roads and highways throughout the High Desert.

What are two or three issues/problems you would focus or prioritize if elected?

Williams: If elected, the three issues I would focus on prioritizing are infrastructure, public safety and a level of transparency, accountability and representation for all Apple Valley residents.

Bishop: My priorities are: 1) Bringing more public safety/police officers to our community (to address needs such as traffic and theft) and increasing our Code Enforcement Division. 2) Improving roads and infrastructure. 3) Enhancing our Animal Services Division.

How would you go about solving those issues?

Williams: I would go about solving issues by listening to my constituents, researching resolutions, offering solutions to my colleagues and working hard to improve and ensure that problems are resolved or addressed, and being transparent about issues that are able to be resolved versus those that are more challenging towards the council in general.

Bishop: To be able to accomplish these, the Town of Apple Valley needs to bring in an additional revenue source so that we are able to maintain our better way of life for our citizens who call Apple Valley their home.

Are any groups or organizations endorsing you?

Williams: GoodParty.org, The California Democratic Party "and by a host of current incumbent city council members and leaders in a host of neighboring cities to the High Desert community."

Bishop: All members of the Apple Valley Town Council, High Desert Chamber of Commerce, San Bernardino County Employee’s Association, Congressman Jay Obernolte, San Bernardino County First District Supervisor Paul Cook, President of Jess Ranch Homeowners Association President Larry Bruner, Sun City Homeowners Association President Larry Parks and the Inland Empire Business PAC.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Candidate Q&A: Apple Valley Town Council District 2