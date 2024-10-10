Open in App
    Victorville Daily Press

    Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA Car Show zooms into High Desert on Saturday

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    The 21st Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA Car Show will soar into town on Saturday.

    Air Show organizer Susan Newman-Harrison told the Daily Press Tuesday that people are traveling from all over Southern California and the world to attend and participate in the show. There will be plenty of new and vintage aircraft, including Polish, Russian, Czech and American jets, Newman-Harrison said.

    This year’s headliners include world-renowned pilots flying vintage jets such as Jason Somes in the red Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 17, David Costa flying the TS-11 Iskra, and Ace Maker Airshows in the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star.

    Stephanie Goetz will command the air in her Pink Jet L-39 Albatros with a trail of customized pink smoke to promote breast cancer awareness.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7kv8_0w1OFDAV00

    Silverado High graduate, pilot Anthony Oshinuga

    The air show will feature pilot Anthony Oshinuga as he performs aerial aerobatics in his bright red Pitts S-1S. He is known as one of the few African American civilian airshow pilots in North America, organizers said.

    Oshinuga placed third at the USA National Aerobatic Championships and flew underneath a jumping Monster Jam truck on live television for the Discovery Channel in 2019.

    He said that his passion for aviation began during his formative years in Victorville, where he attended elementary, middle, and high school, culminating at Silverado High School.

    Throughout his career, Oshinuga has participated in numerous airshows across the U.S., thrilling audiences with dynamic aerobatic performances.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTGdV_0w1OFDAV00

    The air show schedule also includes:

    • The Dawn Patrol RV Formation Team
    • Round Canopy Parachute USA Team paratroopers and CAF
    • Inland Empire Wing -C53D “D-Day Doll”
    • John Collver in his T-6SNJ “Wardog”
    • Undaunted Airshows-Formation Aerobatics Team
    • Torrey Ward in the Subsonex Micro Jet
    • Air Racer Tony Higa in the Pitts S-1S
    • Yuichi Takagi in the Pitts S2S
    • Dr. Vicky Benzing in her bright red 1940 Boeing Stearman.
    • Rob Harrison ‘The Tumbling Bear” in his Zlin 142C
    • Vintage warbirds like two North American P-51 Mustangs “Man O’War”and Bunny, Bell P-63 Kingcobra “Pretty Polly”
    • North American T-28B Trojan “El Centro”
    • Douglas C-47 Skytrain “What’s Up Doc” from Palm Springs Air Museum
    • General Motors TBM-3E Avenger and Douglas SBD-5 Dauntless
    • Grumman F8F Bearcat from Planes of Fame Air Museum

    Aerobatics, vintage planes and more: Apple Valley Air Show returns to High Desert skies

    On the ground

    Spectators will have the opportunity to meet pilots and get autographs after performances.

    On the ground, visitors will see experimental and vintage airplane static displays, military vehicles, and the NAPA Car Show “Show and Shine,” along with Inglis Classics “Hot Rod Hotties” and Sunland Ford showcasing new vehicle highlights.

    Spectators are encouraged to stop by the NAPA booth to vote for their favorite car.

    The High Desert Aerospace Valley STEM Expo has been expanded for 2024 with new partnerships, exhibitors and hands-on experiences in aviation activities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsDGR_0w1OFDAV00

    The Air & Space STEM Outreach from Edwards Air Force Base has coordinated free youth experiences in partnership with the Air Force Academy, Civil Air Patrol, Stem Pilot, ROTC, and Edwards AFB activities.

    The expanded STEM Expo will include Southern California Experimental Aircraft Association flight simulators, Millionaire Mind Kids, Rocket Science Club of San Diego, and the Science Olympiads of Irvine. General Atomics has also created a specially designed experience to demonstrate the work they do in the High Desert.

    Visitors of all ages can learn about the fundamentals of flight, fly a simulator, build a model airplane, or stomp an air-powered rocket to new heights.

    Edwards Air Force Base: Foundation fights to preserve history of American aviation

    The air show provides scholarship support for local students in STEM fields.

    Air show visitors can browse booths offering information, souvenirs, food and support the Rotary Club of Apple Valley Beer Garden.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCijU_0w1OFDAV00

    If you plan on attending

    Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Apple Valley Airport, 21600 Corwin Road.

    General admission is $10 cash. Military/veterans is $7 cash with ID. Children 11 and under are free. Parking is free.

    Plan to arrive early to give yourself plenty of time to secure parking, walk to the main entry gates, and purchase admission.

    No animals except service animals are allowed at the event.

    There is limited grandstand seating available. Visitors can bring portable chairs and sitting blankets.

    For safety, organizer said, drones, canopies, large umbrellas, large coolers, and alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring hats, sunglasses, sunscreen, earplugs, water, and cameras.

    For more information, visit AppleValleyAirshow.com.

    Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

    Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

