    • Victorville Daily Press

    Sun City Cruiser’s 13th Annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show rolls back into Apple Valley

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    The Sun City Cruiser’s 13th Annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show will roll back into Apple Valley in October.

    Considered the largest and most charitable car show in the High Desert, the free extravaganza on wheels is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Mariposa Lodge near Apple Valley Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsBYa_0w1O0j0F00

    The event will feature nearly 300 registrants spotlighting their classic cars, “rot rods,” foreign beauties, motorcycles, and a few other surprises.

    Many of the vehicles will come from car clubs in the Las Vegas area and all over Southern California, including Orange County and local mountain communities.

    A DJ will play classic oldies while visitors check out vehicles, enjoy food, have a cold brew in the beer garden, and browse the many vendors and exhibit tables. The car show will also offer drawings, a raffle and prizes.

    The $10 lunch deal will include a cheeseburger or bratwurst with chips and a beverage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bbbrt_0w1O0j0F00

    Traditionally, mayors from Apple Valley, Barstow, Hesperia, Victorville, and Adelanto have selected their favorite car and helped present the Mayor’s Choice Awards at the car show.

    The Sun City Cruisers have raised money for local nonprofits each year by conducting various events, such as concerts, cookouts, and the annual car show.

    Halloween tours: Mission Inn Riverside to host catacombs tour for the first time

    This year’s proceeds will benefit Gold Star Families of the High Desert.

    During last year’s fundraising activities, the Sun City Cruisers raised $34,500 for A Better Way/Victor Valley Domestic Violence .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LolU6_0w1O0j0F00

    The Mariposa Lodge is at 19311 Jess Ranch Parkway in Apple Valley. The park-like setting is near Apple Valley Fire Protection District Station 337.

    For more information, visit facebook.com/SunCityCruisersAV.

    Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sun City Cruiser’s 13th Annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show rolls back into Apple Valley

