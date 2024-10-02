Open in App
    Victorville’s Fall Festival will feature ‘Twist on Taylor’ for Swiftie fans this Saturday

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    City of Victorville officials are reminding the public of its upcoming 21st annual Fall Festival, considered the largest street fair experience in the High Desert.

    The family-oriented festival is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in front of Victorville City Hall at 14343 Civic Drive .

    The event will feature live entertainment, hands-on activities, a KidsZone, a food court, a beer garden, vehicle displays, maker booths, and more.

    The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. on the main stage followed by a performance by Twist on Taylor, A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

    Based in Southern California and Las Vegas, Twist on Taylor is led by Sara Jessica Rhodes, who delivers a high-energy performance that pays homage to Taylor Swift’s music.

    Rhodes has a talent for emulating Taylor Swift’s vocals and stage presence. "With her powerful voice and striking resemblance to the original artist, she brings Taylor Swift’s music to life, captivating the audience with her performances," according to Music Zirconia.

    The audiences can expect to hear Rhodes deliver faithful renditions of popular songs by Swif such as “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and more.

    Following Twist on Taylor, the Latin pop and rock cover band TABU will perform at 3 p.m., followed by Devotional, The Depeche MODE Experience at 5 p.m.

    Free parking will be available at the San Bernardino County Courthouse next to City Hall.

    Road closures

    The Victorville Fall Festival will force several road closures this weekend near city hall.

    City officials said drivers can expect the road closures from 5:30 a.m. until about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 on Civic Drive between Seneca Road and Ramona Avenue, and West Sage Street from Park Avenue to Civic Drive.

    Motorists will be required to take alternate routes, and residents attending the fall festival are asked to use caution when traveling in the area near this event.

    For more information about the fall festival, call 760-245-5551 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov/SpecialEvents .

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville’s Fall Festival will feature ‘Twist on Taylor’ for Swiftie fans this Saturday

