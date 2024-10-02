San Bernardino County Workforce Development officials are attempting to help Apple Valley Big Lots Distribution Center employees facing layoffs this month.

In September, Big Lots officials announced they would shutter its High Desert-based distribution center while laying off 349 employees.

“All employees currently employed at the AVDC will have their employment permanently terminated no later than October 31, 2024,” a Big Lots official said in a letter to the Employment Development Department and Mayor Scott Nassif.

All associates involuntarily terminated by the closure will receive pay and benefits through Nov. 3. “There is no union representative and there are no bumping rights,” the company stated.

News of the closure came after Big Lots filed for bankruptcy in September, with plans to sell its assets to bidder Nexus Capital Management LP.

Big Lots layoffs spark job assistance outreach

The workforce development’s online message to Big Lots employees said, “If you have been affected by recent layoffs, we invite you to visit the High Desert America’s Job Center, which offers essential services to assist you in your job search.”

Some of those services offered include resume support and job placement assistance.

Operated under the guidance of the Workforce Development Board, the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department administers programs funded by the Department of Labor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The Workforce Development office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Friday, at 17310 Bear Valley Rd., Ste. 109 in Victorville.

For more information, call 800-451-5627 or visit Workforce.SBCounty.gov .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: County reaches out to Apple Valley Big Lots Distribution Center employees facing layoffs