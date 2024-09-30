Open in App
    Victor Valley College’s new Educational Event Center to host High Desert Education Summit

    By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press,

    2 days ago

    The Victor Valley College Foundation has announced that the college’s new Educational Event Center will host this year’s High Desert Education Summit in October.

    "Engage, Educate, and Empower” is the theme of the popular event on Oct. 25, which aims to unite local community leaders, business leaders, and educators to foster collaboration and support regional development, organizers said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D64sg_0voc7hzh00

    Keynote speaker Jim Morris

    Presented by Desert Valley Hospital/Desert Valley Medical Group, this year’s event will feature keynote speaker Jim Morris.

    The 60-year-old Morris is a former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and the focus of the 2002 Disney film “The Rookie,” with actor Dennis Quaid playing the role of Morris.

    Morris cameos in the Disney film as "Orlando Umpire #2," according to IMDB.com.

    Morris, who made his Major League debut at age 35, after overcoming several arm surgeries, will share his inspiring journey of perseverance and pursuing dreams against all odds, organizers said.

    A native of Texas, Morris penned an autobiography, " The Oldest Rookie: Big-League Dreams from a Small-Town Guy ." His second book, " Dream Makers: Surround Yourself with the Best to Be Your Best. "

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nP6G_0voc7hzh00

    The event

    "We're excited to host this year's event at the brand-new Educational Event Center," said Victor Valley College Foundation Board President Fred Hunter. "The High Desert Education Summit has become a signature event for our region, uniting the brightest minds in education and local leadership."

    The Educational Event Center will serve as a hub for future events and "create new opportunities for the college, community, and our students," Hunter said.

    The event will include networking at the exhibitor booths, a State of the College Address, and three breakout sessions focusing on key topics in education, business, and community development. The schedule culminates with Morris' keynote address.

    "We are thrilled to once again partner with the Victor Valley College Foundation to host the HDES Exhibitor Hall," said President/CEO of the Greater High Desert Chamber of Commerce Mark Creffield. "This event provides invaluable networking opportunities and a platform for local businesses and organizations to connect and grow."

    WalletHub ranking: Victor Valley College pushes back after study ranks school near bottom

    Proceeds from the High Desert Education Summit will benefit the Victor Valley College Foundation, supporting scholarships and grant opportunities for Victor Valley College students and campus.

    The High Desert Education Summit is from 7 a.m. to 1 pm. on Friday, Oct. 25, on the lower campus of Victor Valley College, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville .

    For sponsorship and ticket information, visit https://vvcfoundation.com/hdes-24/ .

    This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victor Valley College’s new Educational Event Center to host High Desert Education Summit

